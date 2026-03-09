PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 365749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFLT shares. Maxim Group set a $10.50 price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

The firm has a market cap of $794.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 361.76%.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 342,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,814.24. This represents a 1.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,675,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Inc (NASDAQ: PFLT) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation for its shareholders through debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital focuses on floating-rate instruments to help mitigate interest-rate risk and align cash flows with its dividend strategy.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in senior secured loans, second-lien debt, mezzanine securities and, from time to time, equity investments.

