Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 9192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNLSY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Renault to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Renault in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault has an average rating of “Hold”.

Renault Stock Performance

About Renault

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

Renault SA is a French multinational automobile manufacturer founded in 1899 by Louis, Marcel and Fernand Renault. Headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, the company designs, produces and distributes a wide range of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia and Alpine brands. Renault also develops powertrains, including combustion engines and electric motors, and provides related services such as financing, leasing and fleet management.

Throughout its history, Renault has been at the forefront of automotive innovation, introducing mass-produced vehicles in the early 20th century and pioneering mass-market electric cars in the 2010s.

