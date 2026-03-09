UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 4467711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UWMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on UWM from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

UWM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 1.90.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $945.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.12 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $2,601,112.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,133,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,208,335.65. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,164,652 shares of company stock worth $95,078,147. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UWM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,867,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 11,296,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,586 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $21,580,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

Featured Stories

