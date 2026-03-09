Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 171655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTZ. Mizuho set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.06%.The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 39.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 70,739 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 40.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 585,952 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 36.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 196,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

