Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 42993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.9599.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Treasury Wine Estates from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered Treasury Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Treasury Wine Estates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

Treasury Wine Estates is a Melbourne‐based global wine company that produces, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of wines. Its portfolio spans premium, luxury and commercial brands, including Penfolds, Beringer, Stags’ Leap Family Vineyards, Wolf Blass, Lindeman’s and Matua. The company sources fruit from a mix of owned vineyards and long-term grower partnerships across key wine regions in Australia, California and New Zealand.

The business was established in 2011 following a demerger from Foster’s Group and traces its heritage back to the founding of Penfolds in 1844.

