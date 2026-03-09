iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.29 and last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 46576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $584.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $3.9951 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,664.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

About iShares India 50 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. VestGen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 513.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index.

