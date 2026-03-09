iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.29 and last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 46576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.
iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $584.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.45.
iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $3.9951 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,664.0%.
About iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index.
