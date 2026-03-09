Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $358.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation and six have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.5862.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.

Micron Technology stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $366.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,587,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,452,980. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.57. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $455.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $411.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

