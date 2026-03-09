AGI (NYSE:AGBK) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AGI (NYSE:AGBK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.04% from the stock’s current price.

AGBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of AGI in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on AGI in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded AGI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AGI in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AGI in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

AGI Stock Down 1.1%

AGI Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:AGBK traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 153,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,781. AGI has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

Our mission is to revolutionize financial services for the largest and fastest growing segment of Brazil’s population: individuals who have been underserved by incumbent banks and have not been effectively reached by digital-only banks. We seek to make credit and banking solutions more accessible and affordable for the Brazilian consumers who we believe need it the most, including social security beneficiaries and private and public sector workers. We have designed a unique value proposition for this population, who may be older, have a lower income, be less tech-savvy or have less access to education.

