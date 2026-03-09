Request Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Request has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $62.99 million and $1.16 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004591 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,416,741 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,514,641 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,416,740.93470852 with 796,694,830.63908324 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06234997 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $998,582.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

