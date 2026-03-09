iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 447201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 4.1%
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.23.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.9271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 795.0%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
