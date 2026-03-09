Bancor Market Cap Hits $31.67 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a total market cap of $31.67 million and $2.60 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004591 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 109,512,644 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 109,512,643.89946185. The last known price of Bancor is 0.28121258 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 455 active market(s) with $2,265,524.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

