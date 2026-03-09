Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 129545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.99%.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 185.1% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,302,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,554,000 after buying an additional 205,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $43,203,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 95.4% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,344,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,991 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company’s portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

Featured Stories

