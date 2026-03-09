Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.25 and last traded at C$12.10, with a volume of 264201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.77.

Several research firms recently commented on VLE. Cormark raised Valeura Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Mkm raised Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of -0.87.

Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

