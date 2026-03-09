Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.25 and last traded at C$12.10, with a volume of 264201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on VLE. Cormark raised Valeura Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Mkm raised Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Valeura Energy Company Profile
Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.
