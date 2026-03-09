Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 889172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Bank of America lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is a prominent North American midstream energy company that specializes in the transportation, storage and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and refined products. The partnership’s integrated infrastructure network supports the movement of hydrocarbons from major supply basins to domestic and export markets, providing connectivity between production areas, refineries and marine terminals. Plains All American’s services include long-haul and short-haul pipeline systems, inventory services and fee-based storage contracts, helping producers and refiners optimize supply chains and manage market access.

The company operates an extensive onshore pipeline network that spans major U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.