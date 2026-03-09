Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.41 and last traded at $90.63, with a volume of 433293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.18). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.9% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

