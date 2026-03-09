Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) & Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Critical Comparison

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) and Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Aterian has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earlyworks has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aterian and Earlyworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aterian 1 1 0 0 1.50 Earlyworks 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

Aterian presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 593.84%. Given Aterian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aterian is more favorable than Earlyworks.

This table compares Aterian and Earlyworks”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aterian $78.45 million 0.07 -$11.86 million ($1.61) -0.36 Earlyworks $440.36 million 0.03 -$1.80 million N/A N/A

Earlyworks has higher revenue and earnings than Aterian.

Profitability

This table compares Aterian and Earlyworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aterian -15.73% -47.45% -26.68% Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Aterian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Earlyworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Aterian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Earlyworks beats Aterian on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names. The company primarily serves individual online consumers through online retail channels, such as Amazon and Walmart, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Aterian, Inc. in April 2021. Aterian, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

