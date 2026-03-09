ViciCoin (VCNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $167.29 Million

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One ViciCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $16.87 or 0.00024401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ViciCoin has a market cap of $167.29 million and approximately $33.90 thousand worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,701.33 or 0.99660305 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ViciCoin Token Profile

ViciCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,915,346 tokens. The Reddit community for ViciCoin is /user/Vicinft/. ViciCoin’s official Twitter account is @https://x.com/ViciNetwork_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 token issued by Vici Network that enables secure authentication, authorization, and access management across Web3 applications. It powers products such as the ViciWallet MPC wallet, curated crypto bundle swaps, ViciSwap, Discord access control, and Zoom monetization. It also supports enterprise applications through the Modular On-Chain Security & Compliance Framework, which embeds security at the consensus layer with bypass-proof validation and a plug-in architecture for rapid feature deployment. The token is live on multiple blockchains and provides both consumer usability and enterprise compliance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using US dollars.

