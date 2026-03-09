Dymension Price Tops $0.0359 on Top Exchanges (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $17.14 million and $7.64 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,701.33 or 0.99660305 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,061,178,746 coins and its circulating supply is 477,338,137 coins. The official message board for Dymension is forum.dymension.xyz. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,061,163,294 with 477,135,995 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.03625507 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $6,647,772.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

