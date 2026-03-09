WOO Network (WOO) Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

WOO Network (WOO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last week, WOO Network has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $33.02 million and $2.72 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,100.02 or 0.98487856 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 1,888,782,088 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is woox.io/blog/en. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

