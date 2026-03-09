Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,214,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,301 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.5% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,971,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $338.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $390.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.