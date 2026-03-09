Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,256 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.39% of Stryker worth $555,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $399.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.61.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $364.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.45 and a 200-day moving average of $368.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

