Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$198.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$181.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$180.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$196.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 2.3%

TIH stock opened at C$199.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.93. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$107.32 and a one year high of C$215.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$185.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$167.18.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 6.5892495 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

Insider Transactions at Toromont Industries

In other Toromont Industries news, insider Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,980. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. The company operates primarily in Canada and derives a smaller portion of sales from the United States of America.

