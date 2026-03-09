Hedera Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and approximately $97.32 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,303,421,565 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 43,303,421,564.82637672 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09519778 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $87,278,760.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

