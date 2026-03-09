Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHRT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 354941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $7.50 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AHRT

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 6.9%

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $600.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $239,460.15. This trade represents a 34.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 23,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 44,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of retail, office and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio primarily comprises neighborhood and community shopping centers, urban infill retail sites and select office buildings located in high-growth markets. Armada Hoffler also provides in-house property management and leasing services, leveraging its vertically integrated platform to enhance asset value and tenant satisfaction.

Founded on a legacy of commercial real estate development dating back to the 1970s, Armada Hoffler went public in 2016 through a strategic combination of private real estate entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.