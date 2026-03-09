Xai (XAI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.12 Million

Xai (XAI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Xai has a market capitalization of $15.03 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xai has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Xai token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,100.02 or 0.98487856 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai launched on January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 2,157,015,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,617,895,381 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games. The Reddit community for Xai is https://reddit.com/r/xai_games/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 2,156,990,078.0070485 with 1,989,397,462.32642628 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.00925664 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $2,838,657.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

