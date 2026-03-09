Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Receives $26.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alto Neuroscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th.
Shares of ANRO opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $644.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.42 and a quick ratio of 15.42. Alto Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.
Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.
Alto’s proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.
