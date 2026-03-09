Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $251.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.50.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $279.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.37. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $149.66 and a twelve month high of $306.25.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $360.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.47 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 45.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.87, for a total transaction of $421,218.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,521.80. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.07, for a total value of $1,156,213.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,162.03. This represents a 40.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

Further Reading

