Swiss National Bank Has $756.19 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,673,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 244,100 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.4% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $756,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.5%

AMD stock opened at $192.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

