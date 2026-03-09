Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,013,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,090 shares during the period. CocaCola makes up 0.6% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.28% of CocaCola worth $796,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241,163 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CocaCola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,086,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,311,000 after acquiring an additional 198,886 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $17,754,735. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $1,722,074.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 173,728 shares in the company, valued at $14,028,536. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 869,045 shares of company stock valued at $68,407,201 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $77.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $331.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

