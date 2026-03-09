WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 114,325 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 114,325 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6,011.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 786.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3,541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $105.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $94.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.55 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

