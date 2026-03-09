Oracle (ORCL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $16.9056 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORCL stock opened at $152.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.62. The company has a market cap of $439.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 3,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.09.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

