Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADV. Morgan Stanley set a $0.75 target price on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $208.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.28.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.The firm had revenue of $932.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading sales and marketing agency that provides outsourced solutions to consumer packaged goods companies. The firm’s offerings include field sales execution, retail merchandising, in-store and shopper marketing, e-commerce activation and data-driven analytics. By deploying dedicated sales teams alongside proprietary technology, Advantage Solutions helps brands optimize shelf placement, ensure compliance with promotional programs and strengthen consumer engagement.

The company’s service portfolio spans field sales and marketing, retail execution, brand ambassador programs, digital and experiential promotions, and shopper insights.

