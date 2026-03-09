Insider Buying: BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI) Insider Acquires £27,260 in Stock

BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Casey bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 188 per share, with a total value of £27,260.

BlackRock Frontiers Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of BRFI stock opened at GBX 183.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £347.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.42. BlackRock Frontiers has a 12 month low of GBX 125.68 and a 12 month high of GBX 207.

About BlackRock Frontiers

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth by investing in companies domiciled or listed in, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in, less developed countries. These countries (the “Frontiers Universe”) are any country which is neither part of the MSCI World Index of developed markets nor one of the eight largest countries by market capitalisation in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index as at 1 April 2018: being Brazil, China, India, Korea, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, and Taiwan.

