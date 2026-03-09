Insider Buying: BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI) Insider Acquires £27,260 in Stock

BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Casey bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 188 per share, with a total value of £27,260.
BlackRock Frontiers Trading Down 2.4%
Shares of BRFI stock opened at GBX 183.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £347.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.42. BlackRock Frontiers has a 12 month low of GBX 125.68 and a 12 month high of GBX 207.
About BlackRock Frontiers
