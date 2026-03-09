Insider Buying: Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires £149.04 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,863 per share, for a total transaction of £149.04.

Rich Cashin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Rich Cashin acquired 9 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,668 per share, for a total transaction of £150.12.

On Monday, January 5th, Rich Cashin purchased 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,819 per share, with a total value of £145.52.

On Monday, December 22nd, Rich Cashin sold 12,495 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,799, for a total value of £224,785.05.

Avon Protection Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of AVON stock opened at GBX 1,900 on Monday. Avon Protection plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,276 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,230. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,828.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,890.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of £556.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avon Protection from GBX 1,640 to GBX 2,000 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Avon Protection from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,330 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,165.

About Avon Protection

