Insider Buying: Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires £149.04 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,863 per share, for a total transaction of £149.04.
Rich Cashin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 5th, Rich Cashin acquired 9 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,668 per share, for a total transaction of £150.12.
- On Monday, January 5th, Rich Cashin purchased 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,819 per share, with a total value of £145.52.
- On Monday, December 22nd, Rich Cashin sold 12,495 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,799, for a total value of £224,785.05.
Avon Protection Trading Up 5.4%
Shares of AVON stock opened at GBX 1,900 on Monday. Avon Protection plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,276 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,230. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,828.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,890.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of £556.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Avon Protection
About Avon Protection
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avon Protection
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.