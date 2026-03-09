ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) vs. Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Financial Comparison

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) and ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of ParaZero Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and ParaZero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global 40.08% -80.89% -25.80% ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 2 3 0 2.33 ParaZero Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spire Global and ParaZero Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Spire Global presently has a consensus price target of $12.42, suggesting a potential upside of 29.34%. Given Spire Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than ParaZero Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spire Global and ParaZero Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $110.45 million 2.88 -$102.82 million $0.38 25.26 ParaZero Technologies $930,000.00 N/A -$11.05 million N/A N/A

ParaZero Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spire Global.

Volatility & Risk

Spire Global has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ParaZero Technologies has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spire Global beats ParaZero Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, and space services industries. The company was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. Spire Global, Inc. is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir Mavic 3, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M350 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir M30 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir Parallel, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kiryat Ono, Israel.

