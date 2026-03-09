Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Sells $167,287.50 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) CEO Bassil Dahiyat sold 14,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $167,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,372.50. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Xencor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.87. 835,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.95. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $18.69.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.55. Xencor had a negative net margin of 73.20% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Xencor Company Profile
Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.
The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.
