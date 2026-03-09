Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Sells $167,287.50 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2026

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCRGet Free Report) CEO Bassil Dahiyat sold 14,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $167,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,372.50. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.87. 835,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.95. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.55. Xencor had a negative net margin of 73.20% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Xencor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,675,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,218,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,703,000 after acquiring an additional 61,692 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Xencor by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,133,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393,579 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Xencor by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,777,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,763,000 after acquiring an additional 556,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xencor by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,507,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,006,000 after acquiring an additional 833,423 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

