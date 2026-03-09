Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield Sells 9,009 Shares of Stock

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $117,567.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 532,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,154.10. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Peter Butterfield sold 13,327 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $200,038.27.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Peter Butterfield sold 8,120 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $111,162.80.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,366. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. Flywire Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $105.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $105.56. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Flywire from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 78.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire’s technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

