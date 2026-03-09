Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Insider Sells 14,150 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) insider Placid Jover sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $448,130.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,532.58. The trade was a 67.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,093,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,695,220. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

