Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Insider Cassandra Pulskamp Joseph Sells 4,664 Shares of Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) insider Cassandra Pulskamp Joseph sold 4,664 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $61,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,519.20. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cassandra Pulskamp Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

On Wednesday, February 25th, Cassandra Pulskamp Joseph sold 123,074 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $2,028,259.52.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.28. 2,247,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Ivanhoe Electric News Summary

Neutral Sentiment: Market context — Intraday volume is above average and the stock is trading below its 50-day moving average ($16.99) and near/under its 200-day average ($14.24). One-year range is $4.50–$21.55; market cap roughly $2.09B. This is background context for interpreting the following disclosures.

Market context — Intraday volume is above average and the stock is trading below its 50-day moving average ($16.99) and near/under its 200-day average ($14.24). One-year range is $4.50–$21.55; market cap roughly $2.09B. This is background context for interpreting the following disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior executives sold shares on March 6 — sizable insider disposals were reported for CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin (6,808 shares), CFO Jordan Neeser (17,123), VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd (11,147), SVP Glen Nickolas Kuntz (14,863), VP Stephani Terhorst (6,233) and insider Cassandra Pulskamp Joseph (4,664). All sales were at an average price of $13.20 and represent material percentage reductions in several officers’ positions. These filings can be reviewed on the SEC: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More..

Multiple senior executives sold shares on March 6 — sizable insider disposals were reported for CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin (6,808 shares), CFO Jordan Neeser (17,123), VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd (11,147), SVP Glen Nickolas Kuntz (14,863), VP Stephani Terhorst (6,233) and insider Cassandra Pulskamp Joseph (4,664). All sales were at an average price of $13.20 and represent material percentage reductions in several officers’ positions. These filings can be reviewed on the SEC: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.. Negative Sentiment: Options activity shows bearish positioning — a recent report notes traders bought a large volume of put options on IE, indicating market participants are taking downside bets or hedging exposure. Article: Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Ivanhoe Electric this week:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 125,111 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,574,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) is a mineral exploration and project-development company focused on the discovery and advancement of battery-metal deposits. The company’s portfolio targets copper, nickel, silver, gold and zinc resources that support the growing demand for electrification and clean-energy technologies. Through systematic geological mapping, drilling and metallurgical testing, Ivanhoe Electric aims to delineate large-scale, strategically located mineral systems.

Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Ivanhoe Electric has assembled a diversified land package across North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.