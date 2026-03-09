JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 25,363 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,052,564.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,790,249 shares in the company, valued at $198,795,333.50. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 71,841 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,884,416.15.

On Thursday, February 5th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,298,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $1,491,500.00.

JFrog Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $42.18. 2,689,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,075. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. JFrog’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on JFrog from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in JFrog by 12,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

