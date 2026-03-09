Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Director Stephen Charles Taylor Sells 70,000 Shares

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $2,630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 205,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,134.56. This trade represents a 25.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Charles Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $1,116,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $331,600.00.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 177,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,085. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $482.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Natural Gas Services Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Natural Gas Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,777,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 279.3% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 331,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 244,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 133.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 151.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natural Gas Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc (NYSE: NGS) is an energy infrastructure company specializing in natural gas distribution and compression services across the United States. The company operates two primary lines of business: the Distribution segment provides natural gas delivery to residential, commercial and industrial customers, while the Compression Services segment rents, sells and services a diversified fleet of compression equipment for midstream and industrial applications.

In its Distribution segment, Natural Gas Services Group engineers, constructs and maintains local pipeline networks, meters and related apparatus to ensure safe and reliable natural gas supply to municipal utilities and private customers.

