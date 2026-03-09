Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) EVP Joseph Kimmell Sells 2,880 Shares

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Kimmell sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $236,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,178.25. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Champion Homes Price Performance

Shares of SKY traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.97. 976,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.02. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $99.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96.

Get Champion Homes alerts:

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $656.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.40 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Champion Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. CJS Securities upgraded Champion Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Champion Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Champion Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SKY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Champion Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Champion Homes by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champion Homes during the first quarter worth $294,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 712.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 61,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 29.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 8.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

Champion Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.