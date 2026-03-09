Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Sells 17,295 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Daniell sold 17,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $547,732.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,860.85. This represents a 16.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Daniell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, Richard Daniell sold 115,468 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $3,311,622.24.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,093,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,695,220. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

