Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108 and last traded at GBX 110, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.

Town Centre Securities Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a market cap of £46.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.48.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Insider Activity at Town Centre Securities

In related news, insider Michael Ziff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124, for a total value of £31,000. Company insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (the “Company”) is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.