Visible Gold Mines (CVE:VGD) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:VGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 8109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Visible Gold Mines Trading Down 8.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

About Visible Gold Mines

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

