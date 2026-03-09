Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,394,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the previous session’s volume of 730,880 shares.The stock last traded at $5.46 and had previously closed at $5.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and information-communications-technology (ICT) company that provides a broad range of connectivity and digital services. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband internet, and television services for residential customers, alongside managed network, cloud, security and unified communications solutions for business and public-sector clients. KPN operates and maintains network infrastructure such as fiber and mobile networks, data centers, and platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity services.

The company’s primary market is the Netherlands, where it serves households, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and government organizations.

