U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.82 and last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 89378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

U-Haul Stock Down 3.3%

The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in U-Haul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in U-Haul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U-Haul in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U-Haul

U-Haul International, operating under its parent company AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL), is a leading provider of do-it-yourself moving and storage solutions in North America. Established in 1945 by Leonard Shoen, the company has grown from a regional rental business in Ridgefield, Washington, into a broad network of thousands of locations across the United States and Canada. U-Haul’s core offering centers on one-way and local truck and trailer rentals tailored to the needs of both individual and commercial customers.

In addition to its fleet of rental trucks and trailers, U-Haul offers a comprehensive range of moving and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.