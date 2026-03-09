ASP Isotopes (ASPI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1367) per share and revenue of $2.0330 million for the quarter.

ASP Isotopes Stock Up 4.6%

ASPI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.81. 5,052,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,898. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.55. ASP Isotopes has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Heather Kiessling sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,500. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Ainscow sold 8,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $45,902.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,537,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,724.48. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 9.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 20.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 418.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 2,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 471,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 450,776 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASP Isotopes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

