Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Shares Down 7% – Here’s Why

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 968,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,317,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENR. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Energizer Stock Down 5.3%

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $778.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.82 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 143.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Energizer by 148,623.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,643 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $20,606,000. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at $17,141,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 24.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,436,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,536,000 after buying an additional 675,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 13.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,789,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,554,000 after buying an additional 583,465 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

