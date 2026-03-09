Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CECO Environmental (CECO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ: CECO) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2026 – CECO Environmental was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c)”.

2/25/2026 – CECO Environmental had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2026 – CECO Environmental had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – CECO Environmental had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – CECO Environmental had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – CECO Environmental had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/16/2026 – CECO Environmental had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO’s core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

